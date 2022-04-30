RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin died at an hospital in Ekiti state where he was being treated for a brief sickness.

This was revealed by Archbishop Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Ayo Ladigbolu - a member of the Agunloye Ruling House of Oyo Kingdom.

Alaafin passed away on the night of Friday, April, 22, 2022, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.

Before he died, the octogenarian monarch had been billed to be flown abroad for treatment following a sickness.

The 83-year-old monarch ruled for 52 years, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin ever.

Oba Adeyemi was survived by 18 wives and unspecified number of children.

Speaking on the fate of the king's widows, Ladigbolu said there is a traditional precedent that should apply in such a situation.

He told Punch in an interview that, "The new king will inherit them and that is the tradition, but you know things are changing now. Once a woman is married to the Alaafin they are married forever to the Alaafin. You know circumstances of life are changing and we have to adjust to the changing trends."

The Archbishop reiterated that the women are by tradition married to the Alaafin institution and not the person, therefore they're at the mercy of whoever becomes the next king.

"They are married to Alaafin and Alaafin is not a person but an institution. The new Alaafin will be responsible for their welfare because they are married to the institution and not just a person."

Asked if any of the king's widows is at liberty to leave the palace to go out and remarry, Ladigbolu said, "I don’t have to elaborate on that; all I can say is that they are married to Alaafin and Alaafin is not a person but an institution.

"That is why the question of who they belong to after the death of the Kabiyesi who married them did not arise. They belong to the Alaafin. But in the light of the prevailing circumstances we will have to adjust. That is my response."

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Alaafin of Oyo as ‘a philosopher king.’

Osinbajo said this during a condolence visit to the royal family, members of the Oyomesi and other chiefs on the death of the late Alaafin on Friday in Oyo, Oyo State.

