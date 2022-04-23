RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Here are some interesting facts about the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)

In case you're living under a rock, let's inform you that top Yoruba monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, is dead.

Recommended articles

The octogenarian breathed his last in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

He was reportedly being treated at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he passed on after a brief sickness.

Confirming the Oba's death on Saturday morning, his Spokesman, Mr Bode Durojaye said, “Alaafin is dead. Details in due course.”

Images on social media have shown people converging at the Palace of the late King to mourn his exit.

Mourners converge at the Palace of the deceased Alaafin of Oyo state. [Twitter:Punch]
Mourners converge at the Palace of the deceased Alaafin of Oyo state. [Twitter:Punch] Pulse Nigeria

As Pulse also joined everyone who feel bereaved by the monarch's death in the mourning spirit, here are 10 interesting facts about the colourful life and time of Oba Adeyemi.

Born on October 15, 1938, Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi was a member of the famous Alowolodu Royal House in Oyo town.

He became a maternal orphan as his mother, Ibironke, died when he was very young, and his father, late Raji Adeniran Adeyemi ascended the throne seven years after his birth.

Oba Adeyemi's love for boxing can be described as an open secret. It's been said that he developed interest in the sport at a very young age, and only stopped after he became a king.

However, he has on numerous occasions gave a dramatic display of his boxing 'skills' in public.

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi.
Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi. Pulse Nigeria

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III succeeded Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I, on November 18, 1970, to become the 45th Alaafin of Oyo state.

His coronation, which was done by the then military governor of Oyo State, Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, came 10 months after the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

Oba Adeyemi was in 1990 appointed as the Amir-ul-Hajj by President Ibrahim Babangida, this was in a recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.

15 years earlier, precisely 1970, the then head of state General Murtala Muhammed had included Oba Adeyemi in his entourage to the hajj.

He bagged an appointment as the Chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto, a position he held between 1980 to 1992.

Until his death, Oba Adeyemi held the position of the permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The one thing the late king was renowned for is his knack for light-skinned women.

Oba Adeyemi had 13 wives, the most senior among them being Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, with whom he usually attended most events.

His other wives include Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, And Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.

The late king is survived by numerous children. Although the actual number is uncertain, it's believed that Oba Adeyemi had over 20 offsprings.

Having spent 52 years on the throne, Oba Adeyemi exited as the longest-reigning Alaafin in the history of the Oyo empire.

Although the late Alaafin was famous for so many things, his popular sobriquet 'Iku Baba Yeye' resonates loudly among the Yorubas.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo: Palace confirms death of Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo: Palace confirms death of Oba Adeyemi

2023: My experience under Buhari prepared me for presidency - Osinbajo

2023: My experience under Buhari prepared me for presidency - Osinbajo

A new era of hope for Ebonyi state as Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii declares for Governor

A new era of hope for Ebonyi state as Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii declares for Governor

NAF graduates 145 Advanced Special Operations Forces

NAF graduates 145 Advanced Special Operations Forces

150 clubs, associations unite to pay N50m for Gov. Zulum’s APC forms

150 clubs, associations unite to pay N50m for Gov. Zulum’s APC forms

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, passes on

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, passes on

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Aregbesola denies report of inmates swapping at Nigeria Correctional Service

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]