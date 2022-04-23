Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi.

The octogenarian breathed his last in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

He was reportedly being treated at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he passed on after a brief sickness.

Confirming the Oba's death on Saturday morning, his Spokesman, Mr Bode Durojaye said, “Alaafin is dead. Details in due course.”

Images on social media have shown people converging at the Palace of the late King to mourn his exit.

As Pulse also joined everyone who feel bereaved by the monarch's death in the mourning spirit, here are 10 interesting facts about the colourful life and time of Oba Adeyemi.

1 Early Life

Born on October 15, 1938, Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi was a member of the famous Alowolodu Royal House in Oyo town.

He became a maternal orphan as his mother, Ibironke, died when he was very young, and his father, late Raji Adeniran Adeyemi ascended the throne seven years after his birth.

2 Love For Boxing

Oba Adeyemi's love for boxing can be described as an open secret. It's been said that he developed interest in the sport at a very young age, and only stopped after he became a king.

However, he has on numerous occasions gave a dramatic display of his boxing 'skills' in public.

3 Ascent To The Throne

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III succeeded Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I, on November 18, 1970, to become the 45th Alaafin of Oyo state.

His coronation, which was done by the then military governor of Oyo State, Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, came 10 months after the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

4 Religious Participation

Oba Adeyemi was in 1990 appointed as the Amir-ul-Hajj by President Ibrahim Babangida, this was in a recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.

15 years earlier, precisely 1970, the then head of state General Murtala Muhammed had included Oba Adeyemi in his entourage to the hajj.

5 Educational Appointment

He bagged an appointment as the Chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto, a position he held between 1980 to 1992.

6 Chaired the Council of Obas

Until his death, Oba Adeyemi held the position of the permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

7 His Adorable Wives

The one thing the late king was renowned for is his knack for light-skinned women.

Oba Adeyemi had 13 wives, the most senior among them being Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, with whom he usually attended most events.

His other wives include Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, And Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.

8 Children

The late king is survived by numerous children. Although the actual number is uncertain, it's believed that Oba Adeyemi had over 20 offsprings.

9 Longest Reigning Alaafin

Having spent 52 years on the throne, Oba Adeyemi exited as the longest-reigning Alaafin in the history of the Oyo empire.

