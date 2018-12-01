Pulse.ng logo
Akwa-Ibom police boss speaks on House of Assembly crisis

Akwa-Ibom police boss speaks on House of Assembly crisis

The commissioner, in a statement signed by the Akwa-Ibom state police spokesman, DSP Odiko MacDon said that the police prevented the burning down of the House of Assembly.

  • Published:
Akwa-Ibom police boss speaks on House of Assembly crisis play

A Police officer (illustration)

(Punch)

The Akwa-Ibom state police commissioner, Musa Kimo has highlighted the efforts put in by his men to restore order in the state.

Last week, there was chaos in the state House of Assembly premises when the Governor, Udom Emmanuel tried to disrupt five All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers from allegedly impeaching him.

According to reports, the lawmakers were sacked by the House of Assembly following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor blames police

While speaking to newsmen during a press conference, Governor Emmanuel accused Kimo of working with the lawmakers.

He also called for the redeployment of the commissioner from Akwa-Ibom state.

Police deserve accolades

According to Daily Post, the commissioner of police said that his men deserve to be praised.

Kimo, in a statement signed by the Akwa-Ibom state police spokesman, DSP Odiko MacDon said that the police prevented the burning down of the House of Assembly.

“Consequent upon the tension in and around the state house of Assembly complex. the Akwaibom state police command took a proactive step by deploying personnel around the complex. This measure went a long way to prevent the assembly complex from being burnt and vandalized and ensured that no life was lost.

“On Tuesday 27th November, 2018, based on intelligence report of an impending further crisis, the command in order to forestall breakdown of law and order deployed personnel 500 metres away from the Assembly and screened all those wanting to enter the Assembly complex. The essence of this was to ensure that hoodlums do not enter the assembly whenever the house sits.

“The first to arrive the Assembly complex were five APC lawmakers as at this time the CP was in his office when he got a call inviting him to government house to see the governor.

“He quickly left his office to see the governor, but on arrival he was informed that the governor had left for the Assembly complex. He proceeded to the House of Assembly complex where he met with the governor, some commissioners and PDP lawmakers.

“The lawmakers later met and performed their legislative function after the restoration of normalcy within and around the Assembly complex by the Nigerian police," the statement added.

ALSO READ: Akwa-Ibom police boss refutes Gov Udom Emmanuel’s allegations

Meanwhile, the Akwa-Ibom state chapter of the APC has denied reports that is plotting to impeach the state Governor.

The chairman of the party in the state, Ime Okopido said it is a waste of time to impeach a Governor who only has three months left in office.

Governor Udom Emmanuel also accused Senator Godswill Akpabio of masterminding the crisis currently rocking the state's House of Assembly.

