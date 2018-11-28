Akwa-Ibom police boss refutes Gov Udom Emmanuel’s allegations

news

The Akwa-Ibom state police commissioner, Musa Kimo has refuted the allegations levelled against him by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Governor Emmanuel, at a press conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, accused Kimo of working with some sacked lawmakers to take over the House of Assembly.

According to reports, the five lawmakers who were sacked by the state House of Assembly when they defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met to commence the Governor’s impeachment proceedings.

False accusation

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, Kimo described the Akwa-Ibom state Governor’s allegation as false and unfounded.

According to Daily Post, the state’s police boss said “It is unfortunate the way politics is being played and police under my watch will remain fair and apolitical. We are here to maintaine law and order.

“For now we have no right to deny anybody from assessing the house of Assembly except the competent court of law.”

Challenges Governor Emmanuel

Kimo also challenged Governor Emmanuel to provide video clips showing where he escorted the sacked lawmakers into the House of Assembly.

“Like yesterday, all that we did was to restore peace. It was totally false that I aided the lawmakers to gain entrance into the House of Assembly. In fact I was in my office when all these things started. I was told that the governor wanted to see me. I had to move immediately to see the governor because he is the chief security officer of the state

“When I went to his office, unfortunately I was told he had gone to the house of Assembly and I had to reverse and meet him there, and we ensured that peace was restored.

“So, where did the video clips of my supervision emanate from? Was it my ghost or an ambivalence? Will I be in my office at the time the crisis was reported and be at the scene of the crisis at the same time?

“So I repeat, not at all, I am a responsible person and I man of integrity. I have a name to protect and I am pained because I am a human being and I don’t expect anybody to wake up and start casting aspersions on me. We need to be encouraged but reverse was the case, however, we will not be deterred, we will continue to do our best,” he added.

ALSO READ: The plot to impeach Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, explained

Speaking on the call by the state Governor for his redeployment, Kimo said that he is not worried.

Blames Akpabio

Governor Udom Emmanuel also accused his former mentor, Senator Godswill Akpabio of masterminding the crisis currently rocking the state's House of Assembly.

According to reports, the Akpabio moved to the ruling APC after things went sour between him and his protégé.

The former Governor recently begged the people of Akwa-Ibom to forgive him for supporting Emmanuel.

He also referred to the Akwa-Ibom state Governor as a mistake, and promised that it will be corrected in 2019.