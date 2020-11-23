Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has fired Adekola Olawoye as the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in what he called a cabinet rejig.

The governor's spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye, announced in a statement on Monday, November 23, 2020 that Ajiboye will be replaced by Sir Charles Titiloye, a front line human rights lawyer.

"Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch," the statement read.

Sir Charles Titiloye has been appointed Ondo's new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice [Ondo State Government]

Titiloye's name will soon be forwarded to the state's House of Assembly for confirmation, according to Ajiboye.

Even though the governor failed to state a specific reason for Olawoye's removal, he wished the 66-year-old success for the future.

Akeredolu was first inaugurated as Ondo governor in 2017, and recently won a second term in office.