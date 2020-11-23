Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has fired Adekola Olawoye as the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in what he called a cabinet rejig.
The governor's spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye, announced in a statement on Monday, November 23, 2020 that Ajiboye will be replaced by Sir Charles Titiloye, a front line human rights lawyer.
"Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch," the statement read.
Titiloye's name will soon be forwarded to the state's House of Assembly for confirmation, according to Ajiboye.
Even though the governor failed to state a specific reason for Olawoye's removal, he wished the 66-year-old success for the future.
Akeredolu was first inaugurated as Ondo governor in 2017, and recently won a second term in office.