Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has explained why she was away from Nigeria for almost two months.

Mrs Buhari, who granted an interview with reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja shortly after her return on Sunday, October 13, 2019, attributed her long stay abroad to “doctor’s instruction.”

She said, “I have taken my holiday for this year and it happened that after the holiday, I needed to attend to my health before going to Saudi.

“When I went to Saudi, based on doctor’s instruction, I went back to the UK.

“I am well now but still, I need more rest.” She thanked Nigerians for what she called their constant prayers for her and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, the First Lady said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest, adding that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.