First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after a long holiday in the UK.

Mrs Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, she said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest, adding that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

Mrs Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after a long holiday in the UK. (Twitter/Adeda)

Mrs Buhari returned to the country, two days after the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was getting married to Sadiya Umar Farouq, his Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

The wedding rumour came with a viral invitation card and a pre-wedding video of Sadiya on social media. It was also rumoured that Aisha, who had been away for almost two months made a surprise return to the country and was locked up by a cabal at the Presidential Villa.

However, on her return on Sunday, Mrs. Buhari who was received by wives of present and former and governors and many associates thanked her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.