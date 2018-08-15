Aisha Buhari bags leadership award in South Korea

news

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, was on Tuesday conferred with a World Leadership Award by the Ajou University in South Korea, for her contribution towards improving the lives of women and children in Nigeria.

The wife of the President, who was Suwon City, South Korea to receive the award, expressed gratitude to the management of the university for finding her worthy of the award.

Mrs Buhari through her social media handle said, ” I’m overwhelmed today for the goodwill I received at Ajou University, for recognising me with a leadership award and naming of the IT centre Aisha Buhari Centre”.

She said that the award will serve as encouragement for her to continue with her efforts at assisting the less privileged, especially the internally displaced persons.

In his remark, the President of Ajou University, Prof. Hyungju Park, said the university has a tradition of rewarding personalities, who dedicate their lives to serving humanity.

According to him, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has shown such attributes through her pet project the Future Assured Initiative, where she empowered women and children in need.

Park said good governance was essential to secure the lives of common people, especially women and children.

He called on the leaders around the world to join forces against bad governance.

He, therefore, believed that the award to Mrs Buhari will encourage leaders to aspire to good leadership.

Park said the greatness of a nation lies in its ability to safeguard the lives of its citizens.

While quoting Mrs Buhari’s mantra “if there is no corruption in governance and public life, there would be enough resources in any nation to meet the needs of the common people including women and children”, Park urged women in Nigeria to emulate Mrs Buhari.

Also speaking, the Dean, College of Humanities in the university, Professor Han Ho, said the award was in recognition of her ability to champion advocacy against child abuse and education of the less privilege families in Nigeria.

In her vote of thanks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration Dr Hajo Sani, expressed gratitude to the management of the university for the honour done to Mrs Buhari.