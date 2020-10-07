Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau.

The Kaduna State government announced in a statement on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 that Bamalli will succeed Alhaji Shehu Idris who died in September after 45 years on the throne.

Bamalli, Zazzau's 19th Emir, is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi, in 1920.

"On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau," an official statement read.

Governor El-Rufai approved the appointment recommended by Zazzau kingmakers [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

According to the statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ja'afaru Ibrahim Sani, the new Emir held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau until his appointment.

He also served as Nigeria's ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

Bamalli, born in 1966, also served as a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.