Ahmed Musa reduces petrol pump price at his filling station to ₦580 per litre

Bayo Wahab

Ahmed Musa reportedly owns two petrol stations in Kano State.

The Super Eagles Skipper announced this on his verified Twitter page on Monday, July 24, 2023.

He wrote, “Fuel #580 @MYCA -7 Filling Station Kano.”

When a curious Twitter user asked him why he sells petrol at ₦580 per litre in Kano when he’s not in Lagos, Musa replied, “That is what me I decide to sell my own.”

Musa’s decision to sell petroleum at a cheaper price came days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced an increase in the pump price of petrol from ₦537 to ₦617 naira per litre in the Federal Capital Territory.

Following the announcement, many fuel stations adjusted their pump prices to the new price.

The price hike sparked outrage across the country as Nigerians called on the government to put palliative in place to cushion the effect of the price hike on transportation.

It would be recalled that in May, following President Tinubu's inauguration, the NNPC increased the fuel price from ₦195 per litre to ₦537 per litre.

The development was occasioned by the President’s inaugural speech in which he said he declared his administration's position on fuel subsidy.

