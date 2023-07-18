ADVERTISEMENT
Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to report, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA), oil marketers are yet to make any announcements on the recent price hike.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the petrol situations in Maitama, Wuse, Gwarimpa, Jabi, Wuye and Kubwa areas of Abuja reports that there are long queues in filling stations still selling at the old price.

Most stations have adjusted their pump prices to ₦617 to ₦620 but AA Rano, Nipco in Jabi are still selling the old price and some other few places. Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) station is selling at the new price.

A fuel attendant whom pleaded anonymity said that they would adjust their pump price before the end of today. A customer who confirmed this development, Mr Emma Uzor, said that it is a terrible situation.

“We are still battling with new price and with two months they increase it again, this is not fair to the masses.

“ No information or reasons for the increment, how do they want the poor masses to survive? The salaries have not been increased and food prices have risen.

“ The government should go back to their drawing board and come up with favourable conclusion from the citizens,” Uzor said.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA), oil marketers are yet to make any announcements.

Recall that in May a day after President Tinubu was sworn into Power the Nation’s Apex Petrol station increased the fuel price from ₦195 per litre to 537 per litre. The development was occasioned by Tinubu’s inaugural speech, where he said fuel subsidies would be removed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

