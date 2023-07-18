Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

The price of Petrol, known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has increased from 537 to 617 naira per litre in the Federal Capital Territory.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the petrol situations in Maitama, Wuse, Gwarimpa, Jabi, Wuye and Kubwa areas of Abuja reports that there are long queues in filling stations still selling at the old price.

Most stations have adjusted their pump prices to ₦617 to ₦620 but AA Rano, Nipco in Jabi are still selling the old price and some other few places. Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) station is selling at the new price.

A fuel attendant whom pleaded anonymity said that they would adjust their pump price before the end of today. A customer who confirmed this development, Mr Emma Uzor, said that it is a terrible situation.

“We are still battling with new price and with two months they increase it again, this is not fair to the masses.

“ No information or reasons for the increment, how do they want the poor masses to survive? The salaries have not been increased and food prices have risen.

“ The government should go back to their drawing board and come up with favourable conclusion from the citizens,” Uzor said.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA), oil marketers are yet to make any announcements.

