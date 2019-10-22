Themed “Life Coaching; a pivot for Holistic Success", the need to chart a common course for life coaching and how it can be a catalyst for development and change across the continent, was top on the agenda for the week.

Growth projections for the life coaching industry are an estimated 6.7%, taking revenue to $1.34 billion by 2022. So the African Coaching Week could not have come at a better time seeing that coaching is not yet in the front burner here in Africa.

Africa Coaching Week 2019 - Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola, Titi Akisanya and more, advocate leveraging coaching for success in Africa

At the event conference, Lanre Olusola, acclaimed as a pioneer of Life Coaching in Nigeria and founder of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), went down memory lane in an interview-styled conversation with LCAN Vice President and chief host of the Africa Coaching Week, Enahoro Okhae.

Olusola used the occasion to challenge new entrants into the coaching industry to focus on working their way up rather than instant gratification. He urged them to identify a niche to focus on and explore the wide range of life coaching courses available to continually improve on themselves and help narrow their focus.

President of the Gemstone Nation Builders Foundation and keynote speaker at the conference, Fela Durotoye declared that Nigeria should be one of the most desirable places to live in. He said the country is in the center of the most habitable spheres in the world and for Nigeria to fulfill its potential, the impact of coaching should be felt in every sector of the country. He expressed optimism that in the nearest future, the political and economic leaders that would be produced in this country would all be products of life coaching.

There was also a fireside chat which featured contributions focused on the theme of the conference by Fmr. Group MD, Amazon Energy, Armin Woerle; Transformative Coach and Vice President 2 of the LCAN, Laila St. Matthew-Daniel; and Leadership Coach and President of the ICF Nigeria Chapter, the Titi Akisanya. The panel was moderated by Life coach and founder of LagosMums, Yetty Williams.

The highpoint of the Africa Coaching Week was the free coaching sessions held for interested members of the public. This was geared towards ensuring that people and organizations were fully equipped and motivated to maximize their personal and professional life. These free coaching sessions were held in partnership with popular co-working community, Workstation Nigeria who made their locations on both Victoria Island and Maryland available for easy access to the coaching services.

On partnership with the Africa Coaching Week, assistant Community Manager at Workstation Vanessa Nwabiani said “At Workstation we understand the need to have a good work-life balance and we strive to help our members achieve that. Having a life coach to talk to helps define these goals and strategies and balance it out, so we were excited to partner with LCAN on this initiative”

VP Life Coaches Association of Nigeria, Enahoro Okhae; HR Director of Diageo - Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah; Behavioral Strategist & MD of Resilient People, Joni Peddie from South Africa and Wealth Coach, Omilola Oshikoya from Nigeria are some of the thought leaders from across the continent who hosted sessions and webinars during the week-long event.

