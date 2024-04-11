It's a sad week for creative industry - Minister reacts to Jnr Pope's death

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Junior Pope drowned in the Anam River in Anambra on Wednesday, April 10, while returning from a movie location.

This was barely 48 hours after the death of Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado.

Musawa, in a statement on Thursday through her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, described the recent spate of deaths in the entertainment industry as horrific and tragic.

“It is a sad week for us in the creative and movie industry and a black Wednesday. Losing two lives in three days is not only horrifying but colossal.

“We have lost great young talents and entertainment providers while generating content for Nigerian movie lovers.