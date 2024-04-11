ADVERTISEMENT
It's a sad week for creative industry - Minister reacts to Jnr Pope's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Culture minister said it is a sad week for the creative and movie industry and a black Wednesday.

Late Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope
Late Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Junior Pope drowned in the Anam River in Anambra on Wednesday, April 10, while returning from a movie location.

This was barely 48 hours after the death of Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado.

Musawa, in a statement on Thursday through her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, described the recent spate of deaths in the entertainment industry as horrific and tragic.

“It is a sad week for us in the creative and movie industry and a black Wednesday. Losing two lives in three days is not only horrifying but colossal.

“We have lost great young talents and entertainment providers while generating content for Nigerian movie lovers.

“We mourn and commiserate with their families. We stand by them at this tragic time and our thoughts are with all those who know them,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

