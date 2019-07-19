Makinde had declared an asset of N48 billion upon assumption of office.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan, Adisa noted that the governor has made himself an open book to set a good example others to emulate.

"The public declaration of assets by Governor Makinde portends him as somebody who is serious about probity and accountability," Adisa said. "If the Governor has said that he is going to lead the state by making himself as an open book and he practicalised it, this shows seriousness in pursuit of probity to make his words his bound.

"A number of people could have hidden under celebratory mood or pretend they have forgotten or use that as a gimmick to win votes but Makinde is not like that. He takes his words seriously. That was why immediately he got elected, he started putting machineries in place to ensure he declares his assets openly.

“A number of associates would not actually want him to have done that because they think he is exposing himself. Even, the law does not make it mandatory but he said his words are his bounds and won’t shy away from that reality because he had already stuck out his neck for the truth and commitment," he added.