Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Adeleke said N100bn has been earmarked to construct five flyovers and 45 roads in Osun State.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

According to the governor, the 45 roads for construction were selected across the 30 local government areas in the state as part of his infrastructure development drive.

Adeleke disclosed this while speaking in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday, October 27, 2023, where he said the road projects and others selected for execution by his administration would be financed solely by the state government without borrowing from financial institutions.

He further disclosed that two flyovers would be constructed in Osogbo, one in Ile-Ife, one in Owode-Ede and one in Ikirun town, adding that preference would be given to local suppliers of materials and contractors for the execution.

The governor listed other projects to include the rehabilitation of 345 health centres in the 332 Wards of Osun State, phase two of portable water provision in 332 wards of Osun State, and phase two of the rehabilitation of 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments of Osun State.

Others are the dualisation of roads in Osogbo, Ede, and Ilesa.

Adeleke said, “We are getting set to key into infra-financing opportunities as long as it will not add to the financial burden of the state.

“Let me declare here that the infra plan I am about to unveil is purely state-sponsored without any loan from financial institutions. I must also add that we are hitting the ground running immediately after this launch. We are complying with all procurement laws and due process.

“Very importantly, our administration is ensuring localisation in the implementation process. Local content in terms of sourcing of materials and workforce are key to transfer skills and economically empower our people.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
