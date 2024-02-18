Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Otti said this on Saturday during a civic reception organised in his honour by the people of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area at the St. George’s Nursery and Primary School, Umuoba.

The governor said that road rehabilitation by his administration was intended to open up the state for improved vehicular movement and economic growth.

“In the next two days, on Monday precisely, the 19th of this month, we are going to be advertising in the dailies for the construction of the Itungwa-Mgboko-Amairi-Amaise-Ahiabaubi-Nkwoelchi-Umuoba Road.

“The road is 19.1km long and would be done in conjunction with the World Bank.

“So, it will be in the dailies and the bidding process would be open for a month and latest by April the construction would start,” Otti said.

He also said that the State Government had begun the dualisation of Owerrinta-Umuikaa-Umuene-Umuoba Road.

He further said that the Onuimo Road to the Abia Tower on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway would also be dualised.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the four-lane Ossah Road to six lanes from the Abia Tower to Okpara Square in the Umuahia metropolis is nearing completion.

Otti said that the government was desirous to transform the touch points of the state, intending to give the state a distinctive identity and restore it to a pride of place in the comity of states.

He said that the government had evolved a robust programme to boost agricultural production in the state.

“As we speak, two partners, one from the Hungarian Government and the CSS Farms in Abuja, are in the state trying to study our topography and see how they can support us so that we will begin to feed this nation,” Otti said.

He said that he was a strong believer in the fact that “leadership is stewardship” and affirmed his commitment to serve the people of Abia diligently."

He also said that the Labour Party was open to receiving people from other political parties who were willing to join the party.

“So, if there are those who are still contemplating which way to go, I have directed that our registers should now be opened and everyone who wants to come should come.

“We are the Labour Party and we are open to receiving everyone. Do not have any doubt

“Even if you left before, if you want to come back, you’re welcome,” Otti said.

In remark, the House of Representatives member, representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, Chief Ginger Onwusibe, commended the governor for the massive infrastructure development taking place in the state.

Onwusibe said that he was proud to be part of the team that had set Abia on the progressive path and urged the government not to relent in its bid to rebuild the state.

Also, an LP chieftain in the area, Sen. Darlington Nwokocha, said that the Otti-led administration had given the state visibility through its programmes and policies.

Nwokocha also commended the governor over his leadership style, adding that he was proud to be part of the Abia success story.

In separate speeches, the Transition Council Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Dr Elelenta Elele, and the Chairman on the occasion, Chidi Ajaegbu, thanked Otti for his ideas and action-driven administration “that has set Abia on a path for massive transformation”.

They said that the activities of the present administration had placed Abia in a positive light, arguing that the state would soon become a reference point for other states.