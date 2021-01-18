The announcement is contained in a press release signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu.

Kalu alleged that a group led by one Mr Eugene Job planned “to unleash mayhem on the people of the state under the guise of a protest against the ban on activities of the two groups’’.

“We wish to warn that government will hold Mr Eugene Job responsible for any breakdown of law and order under whatever guise.

“Security agencies in the state have been placed on alert to ensure the protection of law-abiding citizens and arrest as well as prosecute anyone involved in the planned unlawful protest.

“The government will not fold its arms and watch any individual or group disturb the peace of the state,’’ the release said.

However, when contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Job said that there was no plan by his group of transporters to go on any protest.

He said that the government lied against him and urged his members to discountenance the announcement.