Osun State Government says an 82-yr-old woman recovered from coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu announced this on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The old woman was said to have recovered from the virus after receiving treatment for nine days at the isolation centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo.

Isamotu said the woman recovered despite being hypertensive.

He said, “The story of the 82-year-old widow who recovered from the dreaded coronavirus provides a glimmer of hope, considering that she is a hypertensive patient on medication,” he said.

“Although when she arrived at our Isolation centre on the 13th of May, she had no cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, fever or anosmia associated with the virus except for diarrhoea and we successfully treated her for it and she was stable all through the period of hospitalisation.

“On her 9th day on admission, we carried out a follow-up Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on her and the result came back negative and she was subsequently discharged on the 24th of May, 2020.

“Furthermore, a follow-up at her home after her discharge revealed that she was stable.”

This is the second oldest survivor of the coronavirus in Nigeria. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, a 98-year-old woman recovered from the virus in Lagos.