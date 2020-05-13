A 98-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus in Lagos.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Wednesday night on Twitter.

Sanwo-Olu said the 98-year-old woman was one of the 26 patients discharged on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He tweeted, “Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest #COVID19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for #COVID19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.”

Sanwo-Olu also urged residents to play their roles in curbing the spread of the virus by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

Lagos has now discharged a total of 528 coronavirus patients.