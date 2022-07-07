8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held on Thursday at the Pantami Township stadium, Gombe.

According to Imoni, four others have their service year extended for various offences committed during the their service.

She said that the erring corps members were recommended for disciplinary action by the Corps Disciplinary Committee in accordance to the NYSC Bye-laws.

According to her, the scheme takes seriously the issue of discipline and will not hesitate to ensure that corps members who err are disciplined based on the recommendation from the committee.

“The Corps Disciplinary Committee reviewed Community Development Projects executed by Corps members for commendation and honours award.

“The committee also looked into disciplinary cases. The constitution of the Committee is to compile list of outstanding Corps members for reward and erring corps members for discipline in accordance to the NYSC Bye-laws.”

Imoni, however, congratulated the outgoing corps members on the successful completion of their service year and urged them to make the best use of skills acquisition they acquired to make wealth and be employers of labour.

On his part, the state Governor Inuwa Yahaya, said corps members had been bridging the manpower or human-resource-need gap in the state over the years.

Represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, Yahaya said that the NYSC had proven to be ‘relevant, responsive and available’ in the urban and particularly the rural areas where they contribute to community development.

While commending the corps members for their contributions to the development of the state through their Community Development Service (CDS), the governor urged stakeholders to continue to support the NYSC to contribute more to the development of the nation.

“Let me emphasise that the state will always liaise, support, cooperate and involve the NYSC and indeed all other statutory organisations in the governance of the state.

“This is to drive the maximum performance of its functions to the society.”

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the overall best corps member in CDS, Amina Hassan, from Kwara said she was excited that she got the opportunity to give back to the society.

Hassan said her passion for humanity motivated her as she had to sacrifice some of her allowance to ensure the success of her project.

She appreciated the community and other stakeholders for giving her the support she needed to achieve her dream of giving back to the society.