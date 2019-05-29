President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, were sworn-in by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

The event which took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, was witnessed by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, former governors, ministers and members of the diplomatic corps.

This year's swearing-in ceremony was a bit different due to the movement of Democracy Day to June 12, 2019.

Here are a few other things that happened during the presidential inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

1.Oh! Oshiomhole

We noticed that President Buhari and his vice, Osinbajo, weren't the most exited people at the Eagle Square -- National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was also very exited on this day.

One moment, Oshiomhole was exchanging pleasantries with guests. The next minute, he is sandwiched between the acting CJN and the service chief.

It took the help of a presidential guard to return Oshiomhole back to his rightful position.

But, what could be responsible this high level of forgetfulness? The recent call for his resignation by the APC deputy chairman?

Well...

2.Osinbajo, Dolapo and the PDA

The vice president and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, couldn't stop staring at each other and we noticed all of it.

A few times, the couple were seen holding hands and conversing with each other.

Moments after the inauguration, Osinbajo took to Twitter with a love note for Dolapo.

Awww...

3.Aisha didn't come to play

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, had a straight face all through the event.

While accompanying President Buhari to take his oath of office, as he said the words, signed the oath forms, received salutes, walked back to his seat, there was no smile from Mrs Buhari.

Could the President's wife be angry over what she termed the failure of her husband's N500 billion social investment programme in the north, especially her home state, Adamawa?

We may never know.

4.Speechless inauguration

The high point of any inauguration is usually the President's speech.

The President's speech serves as a window into the his plan for the country within the next four years. Policy statements are often made on such important days.

Most Nigerians who do not have a clue of the Next Level agenda of this administration anxiously waited for their President's speech. Today, citizens yearned for reassuring words of hope from Buhari.

They were all disappointed, to say the least, as President Buhari said no word outside the oath he swore to.

We may need to wait for another interview or presidential broadcast to know what awaits us all in this Next Level era.

5.Abuja was shutdown

If you missed any of the buses provided to convey people from designated car parks close to the Eagle Square, you would have to walk a long distance to the venue.

This is because, thirteen major roads leading to the Eagle Square were cordoned off by the Police hours before the D-day for security purposes.

The decision left many stranded with others cancelling or rescheduling all meeting around the affected areas until the end of the event.