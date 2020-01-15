According to reports, it has not been confirmed if any ransom was paid to secure their release, following a negotiation with the insurgents.

The humanitarian workers, two females and three males, were abducted on December 22.

A gang of gunmen believed to be Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their convoy en route to Maiduguri from Monguno in Borno.

The victims are George Michael, International Organisation for Migration, (IOM); Jennifer Samuel of Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA); Arthur Chima, Solidarity International, Asabe Musa, ALIMA; and Adamu Ozeshi, Red Cross.

A security source revealed to Premium Times that the victims arrived at the DSS office in Maiduguri at about 4 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

“They are in good health and are being debriefed at our command in Maiduguri,” a security source said.