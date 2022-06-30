RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4,770 terrorists surrender as troops kill 18 in 2 weeks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Defence Headquarters says 4,770 terrorists comprising 864 adult males, 1,415 women and 2,490 children surrendered to the Nigerian troops between June 1 and June 15, in the North East.

4,770 terrorists surrender as troops kill 18 in 2 weeks. [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]
4,770 terrorists surrender as troops kill 18 in 2 weeks. [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of armed forces on Thursday, in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had intensified the tempo of their operations in the various locations across the North East Zone.

He said the operations led to the rescue of abducted persons, neutralising of terrorists, arrest of terrorists members, recovery of arms and ammunition and other security related items.

Onyeuko said the troops of 152 Battalion had between June 17 and June 21, encountered fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State West Africa Province fighters at Buduwa in Bama Local Government Area of Borno and eliminated seven of them.

He added that 14 rustled cattle and three bicycles were recovered as well as apprehension of some terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers.

According to him, Mallam Abacha Usman was arrested at Benshek, Mallam Ibrahim Gira on Damboa – Biu Road and Mallam Ibrahim Gira a notorious terrorist petroleum supplier.

He said that troops neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 11 and recovered 14 rustled cattle, two AK47 rifles, three bicycles, two locally made guns, 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Golf 2 car.

“All surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State West Africa Province members and families were profiled and documented while all arrested and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authority for further actions,” he said

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sokoto pilgrim returns lost $700, N70,000, riyals in Madina

Sokoto pilgrim returns lost $700, N70,000, riyals in Madina

4,770 terrorists surrender as troops kill 18 in 2 weeks

4,770 terrorists surrender as troops kill 18 in 2 weeks

NHRC seeks to establish rehabilitation centres for torture victims

NHRC seeks to establish rehabilitation centres for torture victims

2023: Fashola urges Nigerians to hold debates to grill candidates

2023: Fashola urges Nigerians to hold debates to grill candidates

INEC to display uncollected PVCs for 5 days in Surulere

INEC to display uncollected PVCs for 5 days in Surulere

Running mate: El-Rufai, North West leaders to meet Tinubu for new strategy

Running mate: El-Rufai, North West leaders to meet Tinubu for new strategy

40 Americans claim Igbo ancestry, take traditional names in Enugu

40 Americans claim Igbo ancestry, take traditional names in Enugu

Nigerian lawyers seek Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi’s disqualification

Nigerian lawyers seek Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi’s disqualification

Coalition: LP, NNPP merger talks still ongoing

Coalition: LP, NNPP merger talks still ongoing

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

UK police detain Ekweremadu, wife over ‘child organ harvesting plot’. (Metro)

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]