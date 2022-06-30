4,770 terrorists surrender as troops kill 18 in 2 weeks

Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had intensified the tempo of their operations in the various locations across the North East Zone.

He said the operations led to the rescue of abducted persons, neutralising of terrorists, arrest of terrorists members, recovery of arms and ammunition and other security related items.

Onyeuko said the troops of 152 Battalion had between June 17 and June 21, encountered fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State West Africa Province fighters at Buduwa in Bama Local Government Area of Borno and eliminated seven of them.

He added that 14 rustled cattle and three bicycles were recovered as well as apprehension of some terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers.

According to him, Mallam Abacha Usman was arrested at Benshek, Mallam Ibrahim Gira on Damboa – Biu Road and Mallam Ibrahim Gira a notorious terrorist petroleum supplier.

He said that troops neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 11 and recovered 14 rustled cattle, two AK47 rifles, three bicycles, two locally made guns, 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Golf 2 car.