Three members of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde's cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He tweeted, “Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oyo State as of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, stood at 1,055.

It would be recalled that in March, governor Makinde tested positive for the virus and recovered a week after.

The governor announced his recovery on Twitter on Sunday, April 5, 2020.