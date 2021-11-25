RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Another six ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar and bulk fertilizer.

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports (National Economy)
28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports (National Economy)

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 28 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, petrol, base oil and bulk urea.

Recommended articles

NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

The authority also said it was expecting 20 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk sugar, container, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk urea, petrol, jet fuel, automobile gasoline, soda ash and ethanol.

Meanwhile, another six ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar and bulk fertilizer.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo applauds Awolowo’s foresight on Zero Oil Plan

Osinbajo applauds Awolowo’s foresight on Zero Oil Plan

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]