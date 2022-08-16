RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: INEC displays voters register for claims, objections in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says it has displayed the register of newly registered voters for claims and objections from members of the public.

INEC
INEC

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this on Monday evening in a statement by the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Adenike Oriowo.

“This is to inform the general public that, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State has commenced the preliminary display of the Voters Register for claims and objections, in line with section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022

“This display will be on from Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 20 at the 20 Local Government Area Offices of the Commission in Lagos State,” Agbaje said.

He urged all registered voters in the state to check through for any omission, correction and objection to any information on the register during the period.

“The commission is poised to ensure a credible voter register for a successful electioneering process, particularly the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The Commission is committed to making all votes count, to consolidate our democracy,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the display is part of efforts to clean up voter register after the completion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on July 31, before the printing of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

