2023: INEC displays voters register for claims, objections in Lagos

“This is to inform the general public that, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State has commenced the preliminary display of the Voters Register for claims and objections, in line with section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022

“This display will be on from Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 20 at the 20 Local Government Area Offices of the Commission in Lagos State,” Agbaje said.

He urged all registered voters in the state to check through for any omission, correction and objection to any information on the register during the period.

“The commission is poised to ensure a credible voter register for a successful electioneering process, particularly the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The Commission is committed to making all votes count, to consolidate our democracy,” he added.