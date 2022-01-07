14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

The Registrar of the university, Mr Samuel Manshop said in a statement in Kaduna on Friday, that 14,000 candidates applied for various programmes being offered by the university.
The Kaduna State University (KASU) has begun screening to admit 4,800 candidates for various programmes in the 2021/2022 academic session.
Manshop added that out of the 14,000 applicants, 8,000 were qualified, but only about 4,800 would be admitted due to carrying capacity.
He said that the university had commenced admission through the university portal: https://forms.kasu.edu.ng.
“Kaduna State University wishes to notify candidates who applied for admission into the university through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry that it has commenced its admission exercise.
“Eligible candidates should upload their O’ Level Results on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).
“This can be done at any approved JAMB Computer Based Test Centres before consideration for admission,” he said.
