10 people associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The State House is the official residence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his family.

The Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Thursday, May 7, 2020 that Sanwo-Olu and his wife tested negative after three consecutive tests.

He said, "On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene.

"All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force.

"It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of #COVID19."

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,308 cases, 41.6% of the country's total of 3,145.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 6.

534 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 103 people have died.