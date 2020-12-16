It is my opinion that behind these calls and agitations lies a confusion about the true meaning of restructuring. The so called proponents of restructuring have all failed to tell the nation the meaning of restructuring from their own perspective. In other words, they have not made public what they actually mean when they say “Nigeria must be restructured”.

The BBC dictionary defined restructuring as ‘a change in the way things are organized’. Other dictionaries define it as an alteration or reorganization of a structure. Among Nigeria’s calling for restructuring, some have defined it as true federalism while some, especially state Governors demand resource control by states as part of the restructuring process. Many also want to have a state controlled police. Clearly, not everyone defines it the same way.

Personally, I totally support true federalism if it brings about equitable distribution of resources so there can be harmonious relationship among the regions and federating states. In this arrangement, meritocracy must override mediocrity and all Nigerians must get employment into the federal civil service purely on merit, irrespective of religion or ethnic group. Productivity will be enhanced through such process, but we all know this is not what resource control restructuring proponents what.

What the governors clamoring for resource control want it very clear: They want states and regions to develop, harness and mine their own resources and pay percentages to the Federal government. They argue that this process would make states to develop at their own pace hence infrastructure and social amenities would be adequately provided for the people. However, they seem to have forgotten that we know the south-south has not fared better since governors in the region agitated and got the FG to pay them 13% oil derivation. Have these funds been put to judicious use? No. Instead, it has been the same old story of squandermania. Many governors do not pay civil servants in their states regularly, choosing instead to deploy state funds in fighting political opponents.

It becomes clear, therefore, that granting resource control to states in the name of restructuring will not lead to progress. With the same crop of leaders in charge, sufficient funds will not change the story: salaries will be owed, projects will be abandoned, the looting sprees will continue as state actors will continue using such resources to cow people with divergent opinions.

In truth, resource control will only empower the top state actors, especially the governors who are already known to use the police and other state apparatus to intimidate and harass political opponents. Such governors have pocketed the states’ legislature and judiciary across Nigeria, effectively eliminating checks and balances in governance at state levels. Worse still, they have bastardized governance at the local council level, by refusing to grant them financial autonomy, and they have compromised the state electoral commissions.

We must, therefore not make this restructuring mistake as a nation because fabrics that hold us together starts tearing apart the moment we start negotiating our existence as a nation. As most Nigerians are aware, entrusting Governors with excessive powers and resources may turn them into demigods and dictators. Governors asking for restructuring with resource control should first start restructuring from their states. After all, he who wants equity must come with clean hands.

The unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

-----

About the author: Nwokedi Chiemezuo Emmanuel is an Electrical Electronics Engineer.