FG confirms Bobrisky's gender after thorough examination in prison

Pulse reported that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, while sentencing the convict on Friday, April 12, 2024, asked if he was male or female, to which he replied and confirmed that he was a man.

Bobrisky, who was taken into the Custodial Centre after the judgement, was said to have been treated equally to other inmates.

Confirming the genital status of the cross-dresser as quoted by Punch, the top official of the Ikoyi prison facility said, “Bobrisky made a public declaration that he was a male and court proceedings are public records. Every inmate brought into a facility during admission is examined. He was equally examined and no realignment of gender or genital organ was discovered. The male biological features were the same.

“After that, a cell was allocated to him, and he had a certain number of inmates with him. A bed space was also allotted to him. It is just like a boarding house where your housemaster will issue you your personal belongings.”

The official stated that the examination results indicated the convict did not undergo any gender realignment surgery or alterations to their genitalia.

Meanwhile, an earlier report by Pulse confirmed that there were concerns about Bobrisky’s safety due to his sexual orientation, but the prison officials have stated that they will ensure Bobrisky is well-protected from any potential danger.

The spokesperson of the NCoS said, “Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court.