'I am a man, my lord,' Bobrisky tells judge in court before prison sentence

This comes after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested her for naira mutilation last week. The EFCC also added two counts of money laundering but the court dismissed both money laundering charges.

When Justice Abimbola Awogboro asked Bobrisky about her gender in court, she said that she was "a man."

“Are you a man or a woman?” Justice Awogboro asked in court. “I am a man,” Bobrisky responded. The moment revealed the harsh realities of transwomen in the Nigerian judicial proceedings.

The judge ultimately sentenced Bobrisky to prison for six months with no option of fine for abusing the naira. The judge ruled that the prison term commenced on March 24, 2024.

Last week when Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the charge of abusing the naira filed against her by the EFCC, she told the judge that she had no idea it was a crime, pleading with the judge to allow her to use her influence to educate the public for a lesser sentence.

“I would do a video on my page, and I would educate people about spraying money. I will not repeat it, my lord. I regret my actions, my lord,” Bobrisky said.

“I know my Lord. My lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money,” she added.