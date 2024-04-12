Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

As earlier reported by Pulse, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court convicted Bobrisky of Naira abuse, resulting in the sentencing on Friday.

Bobrisky, who has been vocal about his gender transition journey on social media, declared himself as male during court proceedings.

This declaration played a significant role in the decision to assign him to a male-specific facility.

As quoted by Leadership, the NoS spokesperson said, “Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court.”

Meanwhile, concerns about his safety have been raised because of his sexual orientation, but the prison officials have stated that they will ensure Bobrisky is well-protected from any potential danger.