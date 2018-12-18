Ahead of the day of their lives, the groom-to-be is cheering to held hands… and the future!

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke and Chidera, his honey will be tying the knot in the coming weeks. Pre-wedding photos are out, the mood is set for another beautiful celebrity wedding, and we’re here for all of this end-of-the-year romantic goodness!

The couple have had quite the wait for their big day. Their traditional wedding happened as far back as April. But now the wait is over and what we have now, ahead of their wedding party, are these happy pictures and sweet words from the actor.

On Instagram, he writes;

”Have you ever wondered why when Greatness happens to be on the cusp of unraveling, that’s when a certain west wind of resistance, finds its perfect timing to blow?

“Honey’m. Nothing! Nothing will “deshine” the glory moments that are ahead of us.

“I seize this moment to reaffirm to you, ever so defiantly, that we both bear “something-great-about-to-happen”.

"Grace abounds that we may be empowered, as the wisdom of God, is profitable to direct our paths. Thank you for holding my hand. Here goes… to the Future! #TheLoveFest18’19”

The couple’s wedding date is unspecified but it is expected to happen before the end of 2018 or in the early weeks of 2019.

With love from Pulse weddings, congratulations to Gideon and the love of his life!