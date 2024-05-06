Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

One noticeable effect of this sedentary behaviour is leg swelling, also known as edema, which can be uncomfortable and concerning for many individuals.

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while

So, if you are wondering why your legs swell after sitting for a while, here are the possible reasons:

1. Poor blood circulation

Sitting for extended periods can obstruct blood flow in the legs, leading to fluid retention and swelling. This is particularly common in the lower extremities where gravity makes it harder for blood to return to the heart.

2. Venous insufficiency

For some people, their legs swell after sitting for long because they have venous insufficiency, that is, weakened or damaged valves in their leg veins, causing blood to pool and increasing the risk of edema, especially after prolonged sitting.

3. Lymphatic issues

The lymphatic system plays an important role in fluid balance. Prolonged sitting can impair lymphatic drainage, contributing to fluid accumulation and swelling in the legs.

4. Heart conditions

Some heart conditions can lead to fluid retention, which becomes more pronounced after sitting for a while due to reduced movement and circulation.

5. Medications

Another cause of swollen feet can be certain medications, such as those for high blood pressure or hormonal treatments, which can cause fluid retention as a side effect, exacerbating swelling after sitting.

How to reduce swollen legs

If your legs swell after sitting for a while, there are some things you could try to reduce this. Some of them include:

1. Regular movement

Taking breaks to stand, stretch, and walk around can help improve circulation and prevent fluid buildup in the legs.

2. Leg exercises

Simple leg exercises like ankle pumps, calf raises, and leg lifts while sitting can stimulate blood flow and reduce swelling.

3. Compression stockings

Wearing compression stockings can support venous return and reduce edema by applying gentle pressure to the legs.

4. Elevating legs

Elevating the legs above heart level when sitting or lying down can help drain excess fluid from the legs and alleviate swelling.

5. Hydration and nutrition

Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet low in sodium can help prevent fluid retention and support overall vascular health.