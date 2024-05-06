ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Anna Ajayi

Grab some tissues, because this isn't your typical weight loss tip.

Crying at specific times can help you lose weight [Women'sHealth]
Crying at specific times can help you lose weight [Women'sHealth]

Trying to lose weight can feel like a constant struggle. Counting calories, hitting the gym, and saying no to that extra slice of cake – it all takes effort.

But what if there was a simpler way to help shed some pounds? Believe it or not, researchers are suggesting that crying might actually help you lose weight.

Here's the story: Researchers in California studied the connection between emotions and weight management. They found that emotional tears, the kind you shed due to sadness or a touching movie scene, might have some surprising benefits for your waistline.

The theory behind this unusual weight loss method is based on the idea that crying helps reduce stress. When we're stressed, our bodies release a hormone called cortisol. This hormone can increase our appetite and make us crave sugary or fatty foods. It can also lead to us storing more fat, especially around our bellies.

So, here's where the tears come in. Crying is a natural way to release stress hormones from your body. Those emotional tears you shed actually help flush out these stress chemicals, leading to a calmer and more balanced you.

Crying is a natural way to release stress [Guideposts]
Crying is a natural way to release stress [Guideposts]

It's important to note that this research is still in its early stages, and more studies are needed to confirm the exact link between crying and weight loss. However, the idea that reducing stress can be beneficial for weight management is well-established.

Even if the weight loss connection isn't fully proven yet, there are other benefits to a good cry. Here are a few reasons why letting out your emotions might be good for you:

  • Improved mood: Crying can release endorphins, which are our body's natural feel-good chemicals. This can leave you feeling more relaxed and positive after a good cry.
  • Better sleep: Sometimes, a good cry can actually help you sleep better. Releasing pent-up emotions can make it easier to unwind and drift off to dreamland.
  • Emotional detox: Just like crying helps flush out stress hormones, it can also feel like an emotional detox. Shedding tears can help you release negative emotions and clear the way for a more positive outlook.

ALSO READ: 7 weight loss myths you should stop believing

The researchers in the California study suggested that crying between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. might be most effective for weight loss. The theory is that this timeframe coincides with your body's natural cortisol-lowering cycle.

But honestly, there's no perfect time for a good cry! If you feel like letting it out, whether it's over a sad movie, a moving song, or a heartfelt conversation, go for it.

There's no perfect time for a good cry [Women'sHealth]
There's no perfect time for a good cry [Women'sHealth]

While the science on crying for weight loss is still developing, there's no harm in adding a good cry into your stress-management toolkit. Reducing stress can have a positive impact on your overall health and well-being, which can indirectly contribute to weight loss.

  • Focus on a balanced diet: Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains will give your body the nutrients it needs to function properly.
  • Get regular exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.
  • Manage stress: Find healthy ways to manage stress, like yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.
  • Listen to your body: Don't deprive yourself or force yourself to follow a restrictive diet. Focus on making healthy choices that you can stick with in the long run.

Crying might not be the only solution to weight loss, but it can be a helpful tool for managing stress and promoting overall well-being.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people.

