Congratulations to Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie and Jessica Nwaka, his beautiful wife on their anniversary!

The couple who tied the knot just as the close of last year have had an amazing year of love and continued laughter to the extent that Kenneth just can’t hold in his excitement.

Here is what he shares on Instagram in celebration of his and Jessy’s first year together:

“Happy one year Anniversary to us bestie. Here’s wishing us many more years of love and laughter. Peace and joy. Good health. And everlasting happiness. I love you Mrs. O.”

His words were posted on the social media platform alongside two lovely pictures, one of them just as creative and artsy as the photos released just before the pair tied the knot last year.

In one of those photos particularly, the couple make for a stunning view kissing in front of a colourful work of art in what looks like a gallery.

One year into their beautiful marriage and we’re sure their love is still a beautiful work of art. Congratulations to Jessica and Kenneth from Pulse Weddings!