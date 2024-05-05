ADVERTISEMENT
7 common things brides do with their gowns after weddings

Amos Robi

What would you do with your wedding gown after your wedding?

A bride during her wedding
A bride during her wedding

While wedding gowns are beautiful and expensive, their fate after the big day varies greatly among brides.

Some choose to preserve them as cherished keepsakes, while others opt to repurpose or even donate them.

Additionally, brides who rented their gowns face a different decision-making process. Here’s a well-curated listicle on what most brides do with their wedding gowns after the wedding is over:

Many brides choose to preserve their wedding gowns as sentimental treasures, storing them in specialized garment bags or boxes.

These preservation methods often involve professional cleaning and packaging to prevent yellowing or deterioration over time.

Preserved gowns are typically passed down through generations or displayed in shadow boxes as a reminder of the special day.

Some brides opt to repurpose their wedding gowns for other occasions. This could involve altering the dress to create a new garment, such as a cocktail dress or christening gown for future children.

By repurposing the gown, brides can continue to enjoy its beauty and sentimental value in different ways.

A young happy woman
A young happy woman Pulse Live Kenya

Another popular option is donating the wedding gown to charity. Many organisations accept gently used wedding dresses to support various causes, such as providing attire for brides in need or funding medical research.

Donating a wedding gown allows brides to spread joy and hope to others while decluttering their own space.

For brides looking to recoup some of the expenses from their wedding, selling the gown is a practical option.

Online platforms enable brides to connect with potential buyers and sell their gowns at a fraction of the original cost.

Selling the gown not only provides extra cash but also allows another bride to experience its beauty.

Some brides choose to pass their wedding gowns on to friends or family members for future weddings.

This act of generosity allows others to create their own memories in a meaningful gown, strengthening familial bonds and traditions.

A bride in her gown during her wedding
A bride in her gown during her wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Creative brides may repurpose their wedding gowns into decorative items for their homes.

From framed fabric swatches to DIY pillows or quilts, there are countless ways to incorporate elements of the gown into everyday life.

This approach adds a personalized touch to home décor while keeping memories of the wedding alive.

Brides who rent their wedding gowns return them to the rental company or bridal boutique shortly after the wedding.

This hassle-free option eliminates the need for storage and maintenance, allowing brides to focus on enjoying their post-wedding bliss without additional responsibilities.

In conclusion, what brides do with their wedding gowns after the wedding reflects their individual preferences, values, and circumstances.

Whether it's preserving, repurposing, donating, selling, passing on, transforming, or returning, each decision carries its significance and contributes to the ongoing story of the gown beyond the wedding day.

7 common things brides do with their gowns after weddings

