7 common things brides do with their gowns after weddings

Some choose to preserve them as cherished keepsakes, while others opt to repurpose or even donate them.

Additionally, brides who rented their gowns face a different decision-making process. Here’s a well-curated listicle on what most brides do with their wedding gowns after the wedding is over:

1. Preservation as a keepsake

Many brides choose to preserve their wedding gowns as sentimental treasures, storing them in specialized garment bags or boxes.

These preservation methods often involve professional cleaning and packaging to prevent yellowing or deterioration over time.

Preserved gowns are typically passed down through generations or displayed in shadow boxes as a reminder of the special day.

2. Repurposing for future use

Some brides opt to repurpose their wedding gowns for other occasions. This could involve altering the dress to create a new garment, such as a cocktail dress or christening gown for future children.

By repurposing the gown, brides can continue to enjoy its beauty and sentimental value in different ways.

3. Donation to charity

Another popular option is donating the wedding gown to charity. Many organisations accept gently used wedding dresses to support various causes, such as providing attire for brides in need or funding medical research.

Donating a wedding gown allows brides to spread joy and hope to others while decluttering their own space.

4. Selling for extra cash

For brides looking to recoup some of the expenses from their wedding, selling the gown is a practical option.

Online platforms enable brides to connect with potential buyers and sell their gowns at a fraction of the original cost.

Selling the gown not only provides extra cash but also allows another bride to experience its beauty.

5. Passing it on

Some brides choose to pass their wedding gowns on to friends or family members for future weddings.

This act of generosity allows others to create their own memories in a meaningful gown, strengthening familial bonds and traditions.

6. Transforming into home décor

Creative brides may repurpose their wedding gowns into decorative items for their homes.

From framed fabric swatches to DIY pillows or quilts, there are countless ways to incorporate elements of the gown into everyday life.

This approach adds a personalized touch to home décor while keeping memories of the wedding alive.

7. Returning rented gowns

Brides who rent their wedding gowns return them to the rental company or bridal boutique shortly after the wedding.

This hassle-free option eliminates the need for storage and maintenance, allowing brides to focus on enjoying their post-wedding bliss without additional responsibilities.

In conclusion, what brides do with their wedding gowns after the wedding reflects their individual preferences, values, and circumstances.

Whether it's preserving, repurposing, donating, selling, passing on, transforming, or returning, each decision carries its significance and contributes to the ongoing story of the gown beyond the wedding day.