How to be a great kisser according to psychologists and experts

Temi Iwalaiye

No one is born a great kisser; they become one.

How to kiss passionately [kibanastores]
How to kiss passionately [kibanastores]

Kissing is an art that needs to be learned. It also has many benefits; it reduces stress and supports the immune system.

Relationships can survive periods without sex but not without kissing. Kissing helps them keep the spark alive. When you kiss, your brains release dopamine and endorphins, and you feel so good.

These tips were sourced from different sex therapists and psychologists.

Engage in teasing each other by running your hands through each other's hair, touching their faces and bodies, and grazing your lips against theirs before locking lips. Use your hands simultaneously to caress and sensually grab your partner.

Clinical psychologists and sex therapists suggest starting with soft, feathery kisses and gradually increasing the intensity and speed. Kiss other parts of their face before moving towards their lips.

You don't want your partner to taste the food you ate. Brushing before kissing is important! You should be brushing and flossing at least twice a day. If you spend all day at work or home, a quick mouthwash before a kissing session is also beneficial for great kisses.

You need to be relaxed to kiss properly. Nerves can get in the way of a great make-up session. Sex therapists suggest taking deep breaths and stretching before kissing.

Avoid big, wet kisses, as they can feel gross and uncomfortable. French kissing is great, but it's important not to make your partner feel like you are a dog being slobbering on them. Instead, introduce a little tongue into your partner's mouth slowly and sensually, unless you both like wet, sloppy kisses.

How to be a great kisser [shuttershock]
How to be a great kisser [shuttershock]

Whether you are male or female, moisturise your lips before kissing. No one likes to kiss dry, cracked lips. It should be soft to taste.

Sex therapists suggest sucking on your partner's tongue, bringing it deep into your mouth and creating a strong suction movement, then gently releasing it.

Forget what everyone says; always ask before a kiss. “Can I kiss you?” while looking into their eyes and smiling shows clear communication and respect. Plus, it is quite hot.

Follow the lead of your partner while kissing, checking if they seem to be responding in kind or pulling away. If they're pulling away, change what you are doing or follow their lead.

Make kissing a full-body experience by leaning forward, stroking different parts of their bodies, and grinding your hips on theirs. These actions heighten desire and add intensity to the kiss, making it more delightful and intimate for both lovers.

