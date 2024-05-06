ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

Anna Ajayi

If you feel stuck in the talking stage, it's okay to walk away.

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [MixKit]
How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [MixKit]

The talking stage can be exciting. You're getting to know someone new, butterflies are fluttering in your tummy, and there's a ton to talk about.

Recommended articles

But sometimes, that exciting feeling starts to fade, and you're left wondering: "Is this going anywhere?" You might be texting all the time, but are you actually getting closer?

Here's the thing: the talking stage is supposed to be a fun way to see if you click with someone if you want to take things further. But what if weeks (or even months!) turn into a talking marathon with no clear finish line?

Here are some signs that your "talking stage" might not be leading to a real relationship:

ADVERTISEMENT

A healthy relationship is a two-way street. This means both people are putting in effort to stay connected.

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [AdobeStock]
How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

Are you the one always initiating calls or texts? Does it feel like you have to drag interesting topics out of your partner? If you're constantly reaching out and they seem lukewarm, it might be a sign they're not that interested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great conversations are like building a bridge – you share ideas and experiences that connect you. Are your conversations always about the same things, like how you slept or what you ate for lunch? Does it feel like you can never get beyond small talk? If deeper conversations never seem to happen, it might be hard to build a strong foundation for a lasting relationship.

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [AConsciousRethink]
How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [AConsciousRethink] Pulse Nigeria

Getting to know someone goes beyond favourite foods and hobbies. Does your partner seem curious about your dreams, fears, or past experiences? Do they share their own vulnerabilities with you? If the conversations never go beyond surface-level topics, it might be a sign they're not interested in the real you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texting and calling are great, but a real relationship involves spending time together face-to-face. Does your partner seem hesitant to meet up in person? Do they constantly flake on plans or come up with last-minute excuses? If seeing you in person never seems to be a priority, it might be a sign they're not looking for something serious.

Sometimes, people keep things casual because they're not sure what they want from a relationship. Have you ever talked about what you're both looking for? Does your partner avoid the topic of exclusivity, or seem hesitant to define the relationship? If you're both on different pages about what you want, it might be hard to move forward.

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [SowetanLIVE]
How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere [SowetanLIVE] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, there might be bigger issues that make a relationship unlikely to work. Does your partner show signs of disrespect, controlling behaviour, or dishonesty? Are there dealbreakers, like different values or life goals, that can't be overcome? If there are red flags waving in your face, it's important to listen to them.

If you're unsure where things stand, it's always best to talk to your partner openly and honestly. Let them know you'd like something more than just talking, and see how they respond. If they're on the same page, great! If not, it might be time to move on and find someone who's looking for the same things you are.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

These are 7 traits all toxic parents have — are you one?

These are 7 traits all toxic parents have — are you one?

5 red flags of problematic in-laws

5 red flags of problematic in-laws

5 signs your sperm count might be low and what to do about it

5 signs your sperm count might be low and what to do about it

You're washing your hands the wrong way — see how to do it properly

You're washing your hands the wrong way — see how to do it properly

Stay away from 'friends' who do these 10 things

Stay away from 'friends' who do these 10 things

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Gaslighting [istockphoto]

10 phrases toxic people use when they want to gaslight you

Breast milk is considered the best source of nutrition for a baby [Generated by Meta AI]

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

Why men stay in unhappy relationships [AdobeStock]

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love