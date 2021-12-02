How to have a Detty December as a single pringle

This year doesn't have to be depressing, you just have to be intentional about the following tips.

Masturdate

No, it's not what you are thinking. Read that term again, masturdating is a term that means taking yourself out, spending quality time with yourself and enjoying your own company. Understand that your singleness shouldn't necessarily mean loneliness. Learn to enjoy your own company, dress up, go to a cinema, a fancy restaurant and just bask in the euphoria of spending time with yourself.

2.Visit family and friends

December is always a time to look in retrospect and be thankful for how good or fair the year has been. What better way to do that than with your family whom you may not have seen throughout the year. Yes, having to see some nosey aunties can be nerve-wracking, but the joy you get when you see your cousins, friends, and families will outweigh the anxieties your aunties may cause.

3.Solo travel

If you have the means to pack your bags, take a spontaneous trip outside your state or your country, do it.

A change of scenery may help you to clear your head and think better and maybe, just maybe make a new friend. If you have the money, take that trip this year.

4.Organise your own party

Throw yourself a party, and invite your other single friends to come to have drinks. Create fun games to play and who knows, it may just be the start of something amazing amongst some of your single friends. Plus you'd become the legend who threw a mind-blowing party for the fellow ‘singlets’.

---

Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

----