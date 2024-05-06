ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 red flags of problematic in-laws

Anna Ajayi

It’s your duty to protect your relationship with your partner.

Red flags of problematic in-laws [Medium]
Red flags of problematic in-laws [Medium]

Strong family bonds and the support of our loved ones are very important. But sometimes, even within the circle of family, things can get complicated. In-laws, those parents and siblings of your partner, can sometimes become a source of stress.

Recommended articles

Now, we all know in-laws can be tricky to navigate. There might be some harmless teasing or occasional differences in opinion. But sometimes, the behaviour of in-laws crosses a line and becomes toxic. This can create tension and strain in your relationship with your partner, and even affect your entire family unit.

So, how do you know if your in-laws are just a bit overbearing or if they're truly problematic? Here are 5 red flags to watch out for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Respect for boundaries is important in any relationship, including the one you have with your in-laws. Healthy boundaries mean understanding that you and your partner are a separate unit, a mini-family of your own. Here's what disrespectful boundaries might look like:

Constant unsolicited advice can be a red flag [LinkedIn]
Constant unsolicited advice can be a red flag [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

While her intentions might be good, this constant interference can be overwhelming.

  • Showing up unannounced: Surprise visits are lovely, but not when your in-laws show up at your doorstep without even calling first. This disregards your privacy and disrupts your plans.
  • Making major decisions for you: Your life, your choices! If your in-laws try to dictate your career path, how you spend your money, or where you live, that's a major red flag.
ADVERTISEMENT

Let's face it, everyone has a favourite child (or sibling), even parents-in-law. But it becomes problematic when your partner is constantly compared to their other children, or treated differently. Here are some signs to watch out for:

  • Public put-downs: Does your father-in-law constantly make jokes at your partner's expense, or criticise their choices in front of everyone? This is disrespectful and hurtful.
  • Unequal treatment: Does your mother-in-law shower your partner's siblings with gifts and attention, while you barely get a second glance? This kind of favouritism can create resentment and tension.
  • Stirring up trouble: If your in-laws constantly gossip about your partner to other family members, or try to pit you against each other, that's a major red flag.

Healthy relationships are built on trust and respect. If your in-laws try to manipulate or control you or your partner, it can be very damaging.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to deal with problematic in-laws [Newsweek]
How to deal with problematic in-laws [Newsweek] Pulse Nigeria

Here are some signs of manipulation:

  • Guilt trips: Does your mother-in-law guilt you into spending every weekend at their house, even if you'd rather have some alone time with your partner? This kind of emotional manipulation is unhealthy.
  • Playing the victim: Do your in-laws always play the victim card? They might make you feel bad for setting boundaries, or paint themselves as the ones who are always being put upon.
  • Emotional blackmail: If your in-laws threaten to withdraw their love or support if you don't do things their way, that's emotional blackmail and it's not okay.

Your in-laws should be a source of support for your relationship, not a wedge that drives you and your partner apart.

ADVERTISEMENT
Do your in-laws cause conflict? [Goodguys2greatmen]
Do your in-laws cause conflict? [Goodguys2greatmen] Pulse Nigeria

Here's how in-laws can cause conflict:

  • Constantly criticising your relationship: Do your in-laws constantly criticise the way you argue, handle finances, or show affection? This negativity can create doubt in your relationship.
  • Favour one partner over the other: If your in-laws take sides in your arguments, or seem to favour your partner, it can make you feel isolated and unheard.
  • Gossiping about you to your partner: If your in-laws are constantly bringing up your flaws or mistakes to your partner, it can damage trust and communication within your relationship.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to deal with problematic in-laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Respect is paramount in any relationship. If your in-laws are verbally abusive, name-calling, or constantly putting you down, it's a serious problem.

Does your in-laws criticise you? [MaxMyMoney]
Does your in-laws criticise you? [MaxMyMoney] Pulse Nigeria

Here are some signs to watch out for:

  • Insults and name-calling: No one deserves to be called names or insulted, especially not by family.
  • Putting you down: Do your in-laws constantly criticise your appearance, your job, or your upbringing? This kind of negativity can be very damaging to your self-esteem.
  • Threats and intimidation: If your in-laws ever threaten you or make you feel unsafe, it's important to seek help immediately.

Dealing with difficult in-laws can be stressful, but remember, you're not alone. Talk openly and honestly with your partner about how your in-laws' behaviour is affecting you. Together, you can develop strategies for dealing with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

These are 7 traits all toxic parents have — are you one?

These are 7 traits all toxic parents have — are you one?

5 red flags of problematic in-laws

5 red flags of problematic in-laws

5 signs your sperm count might be low and what to do about it

5 signs your sperm count might be low and what to do about it

You're washing your hands the wrong way — see how to do it properly

You're washing your hands the wrong way — see how to do it properly

Stay away from 'friends' who do these 10 things

Stay away from 'friends' who do these 10 things

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex

Here are 5 reasons some pregnancies last longer than 9 months

Here are 5 reasons some pregnancies last longer than 9 months

5 ways to deal with problematic in-laws

5 ways to deal with problematic in-laws

10 foods to eat before drinking alcohol to prevent hangover

10 foods to eat before drinking alcohol to prevent hangover

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Why men stay in unhappy relationships [AdobeStock]

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love

Anti-ageing beauty tips to look younger [Harper'sBAZAAR]

How to slow down ageing and look incredibly attractive

Ombre blush brows [Khush Magazine]

Tattooed eyebrows: 5 key things you should know before you get them