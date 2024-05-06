ADVERTISEMENT
Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Anna Ajayi

But before you jump into happily ever after, take a deep breath.

Before saying 'I do', answer these questions [MyAfroCaribbean]
Marriage is a beautiful commitment, but it's also a big decision – like, REALLY big. So, before you say "I do," there are some important questions you need to ask yourself, and your partner, of course.

Answering them honestly will help you both move forward, towards a future filled with love, understanding, and shared goals.

Here are some very important questions you and your partner need to answer honestly before saying ‘I do’.

This might seem like a no-brainer, but it's important. Marriage is all about sharing your life with someone. To do that effectively, you need to understand who YOU are. What are your values, your dreams, your dealbreakers? Knowing yourself allows you to choose a partner who complements you, not someone who clashes with your core beliefs.

Communication is the glue that holds any relationship together. Can you talk to your partner about anything, even the tough stuff?

Are you and your partner comfortable with having hard conversations? [AdobeStock]
Do you feel comfortable expressing your needs and feelings? Honest and open communication is essential for resolving conflicts, building trust, and keeping the spark alive.

In marriage, you both need to be headed in the same general direction. Do you agree on the importance of family, finances, or religion? Having compatible long-term goals will give your relationship a sense of purpose and direction.

Money is a major source of stress in many marriages. Before you tie the knot, have an open and honest conversation about your finances. Do you have similar spending habits? How do you feel about debt? Are you comfortable sharing bank accounts or keeping things separate?

Arguments are a normal part of life, even in the happiest marriages. The key is how you handle them. Can you both communicate calmly and respectfully, even when you disagree? Are you willing to compromise and work towards solutions together? Healthy conflict resolution is essential for a long-lasting relationship.

Marriage is about partnership, not ownership. It's important to respect your partner's need for some independence. Do you encourage each other to pursue your hobbies and interests? Can you give each other space without feeling insecure? A healthy marriage allows both partners to grow and thrive as individuals while also being strong together.

Nobody is perfect! We all have quirks, habits, and even annoying tendencies. Can you accept your partner for who they truly are, flaws and all? Remember, love is about embracing the whole package, not just the shiny exterior.

Marriage is amazing, but it shouldn't be your only source of happiness.

Before saying 'I do', answer these questions [BellaNaija]
Do you both have strong friendships and family connections? Having a support system outside of your relationship allows you to maintain a sense of self and provides a safety net during challenging times.

Marriage takes work – not constant, exhausting work, but a commitment to nurture and grow together. Are you willing to put in the effort to keep the spark alive? This means planning date nights, communicating openly, and being supportive of each other's dreams.

ALSO READ: 7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

Marriage isn't just about the here and now. It's about building a future together. Can you envision yourselves growing old side-by-side? Do you share similar dreams for the future, like having children or travelling the world? Seeing a future together is a powerful indicator of compatibility.

Marriage is a beautiful journey, but it's not always sunshine and rainbows.

Marriage is a journey [TheTrent]
By asking yourself these questions and discussing them openly with your partner, you can set your relationship up for success. Marriage is all about love, commitment, and building a life together.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people.

