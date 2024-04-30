ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Temi Iwalaiye

Fuel scarcity is a running theme in Nigeria, and it can happen any time.

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]
With queues stretching for many kilometres at fueling stations, fuel prices skyrocketing, and the lack of electricity in the hot weather, it is normal to feel frustrated and depressed.

Here are some things you can do to ease the suffering of fuel scarcity. Some of the options will require you to spend money.

I have never really loved generators. They are a source of both noise and air pollution. Getting a solar panel inverter saves you from a lot of stress involved in owning a generator and it is also good for the environment.

It isn't such a bad idea to park your car for a bit while the fuel crisis looms, instead of spending productive time you can use doing something else in queues. Also, the queues at fueling stations cause a lot of traffic.

If you insist that you need to get fuel - especially to power your generation, then set forth at dawn. Avoid filling stations on major roads, those in residential areas will typically have less traffic.

No light? No fuel? Take a night out and spend some time in a hotel room enjoying their sweet air conditioner.

Between shuffling for fuel for your vehicle and then your generator, it is normal to feel overwhelmed by it all. Take care of your mental health by resting, doing something fun, relaxing, going out and talking to a friend when you feel overwhelmed.

The last option is to get fuel through black market deals and connections but that is not for everyone.

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

