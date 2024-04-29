ADVERTISEMENT
7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don’t love

Anna Ajayi

Love is a beautiful thing, but relationships are complex.

Why men stay in unhappy relationships [AdobeStock]
Why men stay in unhappy relationships [AdobeStock]

Sometimes, men find themselves in relationships that have lost their emotional connection but decide to stay anyway. Why?

Recommended articles

Movies may paint breakups as women leaving uncommitted men, but the reality is that men can also find themselves stuck in loveless marriages and relationships.

Here are seven common reasons men might stay with a partner they no longer love:

The thought of dating again can be discouraging, especially after a long-term relationship. The fear of the unknown, the effort required to put yourself back out there, and the potential for rejection can be paralysing. Men might stay in a loveless relationship simply because the familiar, even if unfulfilling, feels safer than the uncertainty of starting over.

Relationships provide a sense of comfort and routine. There's a shared living space, established roles, and a built-in social circle. Leaving this behind can be disruptive, especially if children are involved.

Men stay in a loveless relationships for several reasons [iStock]
Men stay in a loveless relationships for several reasons [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Men might stay for the sake of convenience, avoiding the hassle of detangling finances, dividing belongings, and creating new living arrangements.

Financial security is a major concern for many couples. Some men might find themselves financially dependent on their partner, making it difficult to consider leaving. The fear of financial hardship, the inability to afford separate housing, or the potential burden of child support can be a significant obstacle to ending a relationship.

When children are involved, the decision to stay in a relationship becomes even more complex. Men might prioritise the stability and well-being of their children, believing that staying in an unhappy marriage is better than a broken home.

Men might stay in a loveless relationship because of their children [iStock]
Men might stay in a loveless relationship because of their children [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
The fear of disrupting their children's lives or the guilt of potentially damaging their relationship with their kids can be a powerful force keeping men in loveless marriages.

Societal pressures and stigma surrounding divorce can also play a role. Men might fear the judgment or disapproval of family, friends, or society at large. The traditional expectation of men being the "providers" and the stigma of a failed marriage can make leaving a loveless relationship seem like a personal failure.

Leaving a relationship can feel like admitting defeat. Some men might struggle to accept that their initial choice of partner wasn't the right one. There can be a sense of pride or ego attached to staying in a relationship, even if it's no longer fulfilling.

ALSO READ: 5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

Sometimes, men stay in loveless relationships because they hold onto a sliver of hope that things might change. Perhaps they believe their partner will rediscover their feelings, or maybe they're waiting for a specific milestone, like the kids growing up, before addressing the issue. This hope can be fueled by past experiences of overcoming challenges in the relationship, or simply a desire to avoid the pain of admitting defeat.

Men stay in a loveless relationships for several reasons [Towncrier]
Men stay in a loveless relationships for several reasons [Towncrier] Pulse Nigeria

These reasons aren't justifications for staying in an unhappy relationship. These fears and concerns are valid, but they can ultimately lead to resentment, emotional detachment, and a general feeling of unhappiness for both partners.

If you find yourself in a relationship that no longer brings you joy, don't be afraid to seek support and explore your options. You deserve to be in a relationship that is loving, fulfilling, and brings out the best in you.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

7 reasons men stay in relationships with women they don't love

