Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign

Starboy to the World Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign

Wizkid has landed yet another international campaign, this time with Ciroc and Moschino and he's joined by a few famous friends. Take a look!

  • Published:
Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign play

Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign

(Instagram/ wizkidayo)

Milan Fashion Week has officially kicked off and what better way to mark it but with a special collaboration. Moschino and Ciroc have teamed up with our favourite pan-African superstar Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest who have featured in the Moschino Ciroc campaign.

Creative director of Moschino Jeremy Scott has recruited Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Jasmine Sanders, Thando Thabethe and River Viiperi to star in the colourful campaign launching the limited edition Ciroc bottle.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jeremy said:

‘I love the cheeky, playful nature of CÎROC. It connects perfectly with my approach to both life and fashion, so the partnership felt natural, there’s such synergy. ‘I design a lot around personal, customised twists so it’s great to bring this into the partnership too. It’s been fun to bring together our bold take on luxury and I can’t wait to see what the year holds.’

 

According to a press statement:

Their diverse talents and backgrounds encapsulate the spirit of the campaign. Like CÎROCand Moschino, they share a unique and daring style. From the slopes to the beach, the partnership will touch down in the world’s hottest destinations. From the NYE countdown in Brazil to Ibizan beach parties, expect celebrations to set the fashion world alight. Each will be custom-built with cocktails and experiences personalised by the hosts. This celebration of customised self-expression is encapsulated by the limited edition CÎROC bottle, designed by Jeremy Scott, to be revealed this autumn. The same squad of style icons join Jeremy not just today in Milan but for the full 18 months of events.

Renowned as ‘the people’s designer’, Jeremy’s fun, eclectic, effervescent designs are as much loved by his coterie of A List friends as his global fanbase. He is the perfect partner for CÎROC.

The boys were joined with international Jasmine Sanders who added,“Jeremy is crazy, different and he’s not afraid to just go for it. Pair that attitude with CIROC’s playful luxury and I knew this partnership was something I had to be a part of. Together, they put the fun into fashion, and I’m excited to join them for the journey this year and into the next.”

