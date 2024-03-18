ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When stepping out for a first date, you want to strike the perfect balance between looking dapper and feeling comfortable, especially considering our unpredictable weather.

Men in African print
Men in African print

Here are some effortlessly stylish fashion tips that not only suit the modern man but also ensure you leave a lasting impression.

Recommended articles

Given the country's climate, choose light and breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. A neatly pressed, short-sleeved button-down shirt paired with cotton chinos or well-fitted trousers offers both comfort and style.

These fabrics keep you cool and ensure you remain fresh throughout your date.

ADVERTISEMENT
Camp-collar shirts are great for warmer weather.
Camp-collar shirts are great for warmer weather. According to Patrick Kenger, personal and celebrity menswear stylist and founder of Pivot Image Consulting, camp-collar shirts are a trend that's going strong this year. They're characterized by a one-piece collar that lies flat against the shirt."Camp-collar shirts are the perfect top for summer," he told Insider. "They're the perfect way to add a modern touch to your everyday short-sleeve button-down shirts." Business Insider USA

Incorporating African prints or traditional designs into your outfit adds a unique touch and celebrates our rich culture. Whether it’s an accessory like a pocket square or a bold print shirt, these elements make your ensemble stand out in the best way possible.

African print shirt
African print shirt Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Footwear is crucial. For a casual date, clean and simple sneakers can do the trick. Opting for a dinner date? A pair of leather sandals or loafers can elevate your look, blending traditional style with modern flair, perfectly suited for the setting.

The loafers {pinterest}
The loafers {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Evenings can get a bit cooler, especially during harmattan season. A lightweight cardigan or a traditional African print jacket not only keeps you warm but also adds an extra layer of style to your outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colors play a significant role in our attire. Choose colors that complement your skin tone. Earth tones, vibrant prints, or even the classic black and white can make your outfit pop, depending on what feels right for you.

Accessories should be minimal but meaningful. A classic wristwatch, a beaded bracelet, or even a traditional African necklace can add a personal touch without overwhelming your look.

Leather wristwatches
Leather wristwatches ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Never underestimate the power of good grooming. A neat haircut, trimmed nails, and a subtle fragrance can make a world of difference, showing your date that you care about making a good impression.

Neat trim
Neat trim how to groom your beards The Guardian Nigeria

Always consider the venue of your first date. There are a variety of settings, from beachside spots to upscale restaurants. Ensure your outfit matches the ambiance of your chosen location for a harmonious look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Above all, wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Your outfit should reflect your personality, making you feel at your best. After all, confidence is the best outfit any man can wear.

Dressing for a first date doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With these simple yet effective fashion tips, you’re all set to make a memorable impression. Just remember, the essence of a great outfit is how it makes you feel confident.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Do you need to wash your eggs? The answer may surprise you

Do you need to wash your eggs? The answer may surprise you

These 3 zodiac signs are the worst bosses at work

These 3 zodiac signs are the worst bosses at work

10 amazing health and sexual benefits of prekese

10 amazing health and sexual benefits of prekese

6 reasons some men wear pads

6 reasons some men wear pads

Guzangs premieres its first fashion event in Lagos!

Guzangs premieres its first fashion event in Lagos!

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Should you wear black to a wedding? [Walmart]

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Men in African print

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

Little jeans pockets have been around for a long time [Triocean/Shutterstock]

We finally know what the little jeans pocket was created for

Worst dressed celebs at the Oscars 2024

7 worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Oscars