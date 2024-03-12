Suit Inspiration Ideas: 5 best suits for men

During the award seasons in Hollywood, an incredible standout in men’s fashion was Colman Domingo; his take on suits was nothing short of revolutionary. His stylists, Wayman and Micah, deserve all the credit.

Here are some suit inspiration ideas from his style:

1. Ditch black for white

Pulse Nigeria

Let’s face it, black can be such a dreadful colour. Bone white is a great colour that’s better than pure white because it has that angelic essence. Notice the double lapel and the buttons on the jacket. Also, notice how he is not wearing a necktie. Take notes, my friends.

2. Black isn’t so bad after all

Pulse Nigeria

I know I’ve been badmouthing black, but this particular Louis Vuitton suit isn’t just about the colour; the fit is everything. This custom suit has a stylish Nehru collar. I love his lapel pin and his shoes; the shoes were simple and went with the style.

3.Be mellow with yellow

Pulse Nigeria

Yellow or mustard suits are one of the best suits ever. Colman in this Valentino Haute Couture mustard suit broke the internet, everything just worked and made sense. The texture of the fabric, the mix of powder blue shirt and mustard and the necklace. It was perfect. He wore gold Christian Louboutin shoes, Bulgari necklace and an Omega wristwatch.

4. Go with tweed

Pulse Nigeria

Many men do not experiment with other fabrics and tweed is a gorgeous fabric that makes whoever wears it look like a millionaire. Also, notice how it’s a buttoned-up jacket instead of one with one or two buttons—excellent.

5. Turtleneck and jacket

Pulse Nigeria

Who needs a shirt when you have a turtle neck? Plus, the fabric looks like linen, so it’s very breathable and there are no buttons. His black shoes with brown tassels are perfect for the look, as he doesn't wash our eyes out with too much brown.