Suit Inspiration Ideas: 5 best suits for men

Temi Iwalaiye

If you need some suit inspiration ideas for your wedding, graduation, or any event, check these suits out.

5 best suit inspiration for men [instagram/kingofbingo]
During the award seasons in Hollywood, an incredible standout in men’s fashion was Colman Domingo; his take on suits was nothing short of revolutionary. His stylists, Wayman and Micah, deserve all the credit.

Here are some suit inspiration ideas from his style:

White suits are one of the best suits [vanityfair]
Let’s face it, black can be such a dreadful colour. Bone white is a great colour that’s better than pure white because it has that angelic essence. Notice the double lapel and the buttons on the jacket. Also, notice how he is not wearing a necktie. Take notes, my friends.

Colman Domingo at the Golden Globe 2024 [Vanityfair]
I know I’ve been badmouthing black, but this particular Louis Vuitton suit isn’t just about the colour; the fit is everything. This custom suit has a stylish Nehru collar. I love his lapel pin and his shoes; the shoes were simple and went with the style.

Colman Domingo at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards [Redcarpetawards]
Yellow or mustard suits are one of the best suits ever. Colman in this Valentino Haute Couture mustard suit broke the internet, everything just worked and made sense. The texture of the fabric, the mix of powder blue shirt and mustard and the necklace. It was perfect. He wore gold Christian Louboutin shoes, Bulgari necklace and an Omega wristwatch.

This tweed versace is one of the best suits for men [Instagram/kingofbingo]
Many men do not experiment with other fabrics and tweed is a gorgeous fabric that makes whoever wears it look like a millionaire. Also, notice how it’s a buttoned-up jacket instead of one with one or two buttons—excellent.

Try a turtleneck and jacket best suit combination [vanityfair]
Who needs a shirt when you have a turtle neck? Plus, the fabric looks like linen, so it’s very breathable and there are no buttons. His black shoes with brown tassels are perfect for the look, as he doesn't wash our eyes out with too much brown.

Remember, fit is everything—not too tight or too loose. One mistake men make is wearing the wrong shoes with suits. Always stick with oxfords and derby shoes. Only in rare cases should you wear brown shoes; go for black shoes or the same colour as your suit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

