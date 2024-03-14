Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Should you go all out and show off at the wedding, or should you wear something you already own?

Can you wear black to a wedding?

You might also be wondering if it's appropriate to wear black. Well, avoid wearing black for the following reasons:

1. It could be interpreted to mean you don’t support the relationship

Black is considered a taboo colour during weddings. In ancient times, it was connected with negativity, thought to bring bad luck to the marriage, and interpreted as a declaration against the relationship.

2. Black is worn when people die

Black was traditionally associated with sorrow in Western societies; even in Nigeria, when people die, black outfits are their worn. That’s what renders it unsuitable for such celebratory occasions.



3. It is banned in some cultures

Dark colours are banned at traditional Indian and Chinese marriages because they are associated with grief. It is important to respect the bride's and groom's cultural customs.

4. It shouldn’t be worn in church

While black and purple are generally not the most welcoming choices due to their association with death and darkness, weddings are typically celebrated in a church setting, warranting consideration. Black is commonly worn to funerals, and purple, worn by priests during Easter, symbolising mourning for the passion of Christ.

Check the wedding invitation for any specified dress code. If black is part of the colours of the wedding, then it's okay. However, do not try to upstage the bride or groom with extra flamboyance.

