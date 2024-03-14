ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know it might be considered bad luck for a wedding guest to wear black?

Should you wear black to a wedding? [Walmart]
Should you wear black to a wedding? [Walmart]

Recommended articles

Should you go all out and show off at the wedding, or should you wear something you already own?

You might also be wondering if it's appropriate to wear black. Well, avoid wearing black for the following reasons:

ADVERTISEMENT

Black is considered a taboo colour during weddings. In ancient times, it was connected with negativity, thought to bring bad luck to the marriage, and interpreted as a declaration against the relationship.

Black was traditionally associated with sorrow in Western societies; even in Nigeria, when people die, black outfits are their worn. That’s what renders it unsuitable for such celebratory occasions.

Should you wear black to a wedding? [greenwedding]
Should you wear black to a wedding? [greenwedding] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Dark colours are banned at traditional Indian and Chinese marriages because they are associated with grief. It is important to respect the bride's and groom's cultural customs.

While black and purple are generally not the most welcoming choices due to their association with death and darkness, weddings are typically celebrated in a church setting, warranting consideration. Black is commonly worn to funerals, and purple, worn by priests during Easter, symbolising mourning for the passion of Christ.

Check the wedding invitation for any specified dress code. If black is part of the colours of the wedding, then it's okay. However, do not try to upstage the bride or groom with extra flamboyance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In most scenarios, guests have flexibility with their attire, but obey this cardinal rule: avoid wearing white. This colour is reserved exclusively for the bride, ensuring that she remains the centre of attention on her special day.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SFEG hosts World’s First Period summit addressing menstrual health issues

SFEG hosts World’s First Period summit addressing menstrual health issues

Are you constantly losing arguments? These 3 steps will help you start winning

Are you constantly losing arguments? These 3 steps will help you start winning

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

Why women gain weight in their 40s

Why women gain weight in their 40s

DIY Recipe: How to make crispy chicken samosa

DIY Recipe: How to make crispy chicken samosa

5 things you probably never knew about your nose

5 things you probably never knew about your nose

You can have a better life by taking these 6 easy steps

You can have a better life by taking these 6 easy steps

Can a Christian join in the Ramadan fast?

Can a Christian join in the Ramadan fast?

What to know about the moon's spiritual connection to Ramadan

What to know about the moon's spiritual connection to Ramadan

How to check your hymen at home

How to check your hymen at home

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Tems at the Billboard's Women in Music [billboard]

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

Should you wear black to a wedding? [Walmart]

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Cynthia Erivo [Getty Images]

Here are all the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars