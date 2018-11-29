We love Dakore Egbuson Akande's elegant and timeless style

The actress is always a class act with her fashionable, elegant and timeless style. Take a look at our favourite outfits!
Dakore Akande was born in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is married to the Nigerian billionaire, Olumide Akande and they have two gorgeous children. There is no doubt that the talented Dakore has carved a successful career in the Nigerian entertainment industry with her career scaling new heights day by day.
Her style is the epitome of elegance with Dakore not being afraid to take chances with her outfit choices whilst still remaining classy and stylish. The unique butterfly gown she wore to this year's AMVCA was and still remains the talk of the town.
Take a look at Dakore's beautiful style profile!
My artistic soul has been fed fully tonight! Thank you so much @artxlagos @myaccessbank @h2oh_naija and of course @tokinipeterside For another art-mazing explosion of colour and vibrancy. Always lovely hanging out with my hubby andsister's @lisaleigho @tariyeg @moabudu @faithhistory Do tap for my outfit deets #selfstyled #stylebyDax #Artlover #ArtX2018
Oh my goodness! Thank you SO much for the outpouring of love, prayers and goodwill messages for me on my birthday my Darling #dakorefam#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## Una too muchhhh! I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart! More pictures comingggg #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==## A special thanks to #Thedreamchasers Dress by @quophiakotuahghana X @serengeti_by_qa Styled by @quophi_qa Jewelry by @sparkles_jewellerygh Hairstylist @kushbytaylar Photographed by @chocolate_shot_it #couturefashion #quophiakotuahghana #qainspired #madeinghana #ghanameetsnigeria #ghana #nigeria #birthdaygirl #Afrofuturistic
Excuse me while I flood your timeline.....Blame it on #BirthdayBehaviour#emo#8J+PvQ==## : @pmluxury18 : @temmyforsure #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##: @zubbydefinition : @augustudoh #40neverlookedSOgood #stylebyDax #OriginalNaturalista #SouthernSauceDrip #October14th #DaughteroftheMOSTHIGH
~#emo#4oCd##Arise and Shine#emo#4oCd##~ #ootd @arisemorningshow with @abati1990 @ojyokpe : @gozelgreen from @zinkata1 : @dolcegabbana : @mobosfashion hair: @vaavavoom : @bmpromakeup #StylebyDax Hope you#emo#4oCZ##re having a fabulous and productive day #Dakorefam #wegatthis #emo#8J+Pvg==##
Butterfly effect pt.2 #emo#8J+miw==## Many thanks to my glamsquad, @schickmagazine @bmpromakeup and @pmluxury18 #emo#77iP## #amvca2018 Congratulations to all the winners and nominees! #BestMovieWestAfrica #Isokenthemovie #AMVCA2018 #wearewinnershere Big thanks to @africamagic and @multichoice_africa #emo#8J+Pvg==##
All smiles after a successful media screening of #castleandcastle the series available from July 1st on @ebonylifeon for only #500 #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==##in @meenaofficial from #zinkatastore |photo: @gypsyelvis hair:@haircraft_ |mua: @bmpromakeup |Glow: God#emo#4oCZ##s perfect grace #sexiestsanontv #stylebydax #actor #yummum #allblackforNigeria