The gorgeous Dakore Egbuson Akande is a Nigerian actress and brand ambassador for Milo and MTN to name but a few. As well as her glowing achievements, we love Dakore Egbuson Akande's elegant and timeless style.

Dakore Akande was born in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is married to the Nigerian billionaire, Olumide Akande and they have two gorgeous children. There is no doubt that the talented Dakore has carved a successful career in the Nigerian entertainment industry with her career scaling new heights day by day.

Her style is the epitome of elegance with Dakore not being afraid to take chances with her outfit choices whilst still remaining classy and stylish. The unique butterfly gown she wore to this year's AMVCA was and still remains the talk of the town.

Take a look at Dakore's beautiful style profile!