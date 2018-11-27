Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

We can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look

OOTD: We can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look

Model and TV Presenter Nancy Isime turned up for the Guerlain party looking incredible in head-to-toe leopard print.

  • Published:
Nancy Isime thrills in head to toe leopard print play

Nancy Isime thrills in head to toe leopard print

(Instagram/ nancyisimeofficial)

We love a babe with style and Nancy Isime has it in spades. She turned up to the Guerlain party looking like a snack and we still can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look.

Nancy Isime is a Nigerian actress, model and media personality. She's known for her bubbly personality and very on-trend style. Nancy always makes sure she stands out at any event or on any red carpet. In 2009 she won the Miss Valentine International beauty pageant, and began soon after, began a career as an actress. Her career has come along in leaps and bounds with Nancy appearing in several films and TV shows since then.

With her striking looks, it's no surprise that Nancy also works as a model, having worked for designers including Ade Bakare, Zizi Cardow and Maju.

In fact, Nancy's show-stopping look was courtesy of fashion label Maju. Her polo neck and high waisted city shorts made the perfect combo with the leopard print giving it a wild edge. Nancy paired the look with a super stylish Jacquemus waist bag and a pair of leopard print heels.

Nancy wore her hair in her signature blonde low cut and her makeup was courtesy of Doranne Beauty. We love the burgundy accents mixed in with the leopard print and we love a woman who knows how to make a style statement.

Go Nancy!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 South Sudanese model Adut Akech is revealed as Vogue's December cover girlbullet
2 Here's why Mercy Aigbe is one of the most glamorous women in Nollywoodbullet
3 Check out the best dressed ladies at the ELOY Awards 2018bullet

Related Articles

OOTD: Derin Odugbesan looks chic in a geometric print dress
OOTD: Mo Abudu taps into Arabian Nights to meet the Prince
OOTD: Chioma Ikokwu looks sizzling in this Style Temple dress!
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Fashion

The history of and symbolism of adire
The history of and symbolism of adire
Would you wear high heels made out of 'human skin'? Well for $10,000 they could be yours!
Would you wear high heels made out of 'human skin'? Well for $10,000 they could be yours!
Meet Tia Adeola, the young designer behind rising label 'Slashed by Tia'
Meet Teni Adeola, the young designer behind rising label 'Slashed by Tia'
O'Tra by Becca bridal collection 2019 features Anto Lecky
O'Tra by Becca bridal collection 2019 features Anto Lecky
X
Advertisement