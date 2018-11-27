OOTD: We can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look

news

We love a babe with style and Nancy Isime has it in spades. She turned up to the Guerlain party looking like a snack and we still can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look.

Nancy Isime is a Nigerian actress, model and media personality . She's known for her bubbly personality and very on-trend style. Nancy always makes sure she stands out at any event or on any red carpet. In 2009 she won the Miss Valentine International beauty pageant, and began soon after, began a career as an actress. Her career has come along in leaps and bounds with Nancy appearing in several films and TV shows since then.

With her striking looks, it's no surprise that Nancy also works as a model, having worked for designers including Ade Bakare, Zizi Cardow and Maju.

In fact, Nancy's show-stopping look was courtesy of fashion label Maju. Her polo neck and high waisted city shorts made the perfect combo with the leopard print giving it a wild edge. Nancy paired the look with a super stylish Jacquemus waist bag and a pair of leopard print heels.

Nancy wore her hair in her signature blonde low cut and her makeup was courtesy of Doranne Beauty. We love the burgundy accents mixed in with the leopard print and we love a woman who knows how to make a style statement.

Go Nancy!